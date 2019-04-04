Idrissa Gueye will have plenty of suitors in summer, agent warns Everton

Everton have been warned that Idrissa Gueye will have quite a few suitors at the end of this season.
The 29-year-old defensive midfielder was linked with a move to PSG in January but the deal collapsed eventually.
Thierno Seydi, the player’s advisor believes that other top teams are after his client now.
He said to APS in Senegal (via Sport Witness ): “It’s true that we would have liked him to go to PSG, but this approach brought him to the fore to play in the best teams in the world. I’m convinced that a lot of big teams will be interested in him. It’s a shame he didn’t move to PSG, but he hasn’t lost everything because he will be one of the most sought after players at the end of the season.”
It will be interesting to see if Everton can hold on to the midfielder beyond this season.
Gueye is a key player for Marco Silva and losing him would be a blow for the Toffees. They have Schneiderlin as the other defensive midfielder but the Frenchman has been out of form for a while now.
Everton must look to secure a quality replacement for Gueye before letting him go.
Marcel Brands revealed earlier in the week that Everton will be looking to sign young players with potential in the summer and it will be interesting to see who replaces Gueye if the midfielder decides to move on.