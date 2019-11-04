Idrissa Gueye sends classy message to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horror injury during his side’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park yesterday.
The Portuguese twisted his ankle after colliding with Serge Aurier in the 79th minute and had to be stretchered off and taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Cenk Tosun’s late goal cancelled out Dele Alli’s 63rd-minute opener, and both sides had to settle for the share of the spoils.
Everton have since confirmed that Gomes will undergo surgery today, confirming that he suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.
When the Portugal international will likely return to action isn’t known, but it appears he has sustained a season-ending injury, and with Jean-Philippe Gbamin also unavailable, Marco Silva’s side could be forced to go into the transfer market in January.
Having sold Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, Everton now have only Fabian Delph, Tom Davies, Morgan Schneiderlin and Beni Baningime available to play in central midfield, and they could do with a player in the mould of the Senegalese at the moment.
Gueye is doing well at PSG and has hit the ground running at the French club, but he hasn’t completely severed ties with the Goodison Park outfit having spent three years on Merseyside.
He continues to comment on their games on social media microblogging platform Twitter and has now sent a classy message to the injured Gomes:
Wish you a fast recovery @aftgomes . You are a warrior 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/WMPTb6OEfg
— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) November 4, 2019
Both midfielders ran the show in the middle of the park for Everton last term, and Gueye will definitely be gutted for his former partner.