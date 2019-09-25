Idrissa Gueye reacts to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Everton performance against Sheffield Wednesday

Everton booked their spot in the fourth round of the League Cup after a 2-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half brace helped the Toffees to a comfortable win away from home, handing the fans something to cheer about during such a gloomy period.
Everton have lost their last two league games, but last night’s victory will put them in a good mood ahead of Manchester City’s visit this weekend.
Calvert-Lewin appears to have played himself into manager Marco Silva’s starting line-up for the clash after his latest goals, and even Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye was impressed.
Here is how the former Everton star reacted to the striker’s performance against Wednesday on Twitter:
👀 ⚽️ ⚽️??? 🔥 https://t.co/9UNuEqgm7X
— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) September 24, 2019
Gueye hasn’t stopped keeping an eye on Everton since leaving Goodison Park for Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window, and he probably won’t be stopping anytime soon.
The Toffees definitely miss his influence in the middle of the park, and Silva will only hope Jean-Philippe Gbamin can return to full fitness sooner rather than later.
The Ivory Coast international was brought in as the Senegalese’s direct replacement, but got injured during a training session at Finch Farm after just two league games.