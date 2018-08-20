‘I’d play anywhere for Rangers’, says Ross McCrorie

Rangers player Ross McCrorie has the ability to play in more than one position.
He can play at the heart of his side’s defence or at the centre of the park in the midfield. The player has now claimed that he is ready to play in any position under his manager Steven Gerrard.
The 20-year-old has come up through the ranks of the Scottish Premiership club’s youth system and he just wants to play for their first team. McCrorie joined the club in 2012. Rangers’ first-team manager is the Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and the former Reds midfielder sees McCrorie playing in the central midfield position for the club.
Earlier Steven Gerrard had insisted that it is his job to protect “baby” McCrorie so that the player is not ruined. Now, the Scotland Under-21 international says that he is ready to play anywhere on the pitch for Rangers.
The midfielder believes that playing regularly is the only way to learn and he is looking to be a part of the big games as well.
“I think I’m developing great under the gaffer. I see myself as a central midfielder now, that’s where I’ve been playing mostly. I’ve not really been playing anywhere else recently. But wherever the gaffer plays me I’ll try my best and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.
“To be honest, I’d rather be thrown in at the deep end playing in the big games. That’s how you are going to learn.
“Obviously I’ve been playing my best football in centre mid and that’s where I’ve been playing recently, so that must be where the gaffer sees me in future. But it comes down to this – I’m a Rangers fan so I’d play anywhere for this club.”