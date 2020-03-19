Ianis Hagi eyeing Rangers exit in summer

Ianis Hagi has made quite an impression since moving to Rangers.
The 21-year-old is already a key player for Steven Gerrard and he has shown that he can be a star for them in future.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers sign him permanently at the end of this season. They have an option to do so.
However, recent reports from Italy claim that the player would like to move on to a better team. He has been linked with Serie A giants Lazio.
The report (translated by Daily Record) claims that a move away from Rangers would be the preferred option for the playmaker this summer.
The 21-year-old is highly talented and whoever signs him will have a future star on their hands. Rangers will not want to miss out on a mercurial talent like him.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to stay at the club for the long term.
Hagi is still very young and if he stays at the club and continues to develop, he will get plenty of opportunities to join a top team in future.
Right now, he needs to concentrate on his football and play regular first-team games. Staying at Rangers might just be beneficial to his career for now.