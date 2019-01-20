Ian Wright wants Arsenal fans to trust Unai Emery after they booed Alexandre Lacazette’s substitution

Arsenal put Chelsea to the sword at the Emirates Stadium yesterday, with two first-half strikes from French duo Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny enough for the hosts to do damage.
As a result, the fifth-placed Gunners are still very much in the top-four race with only three points separating them from Chelsea.
Despite enjoying the lesser possession, Arsenal were the better side all game, and the Emirates crowd would surely have enjoyed and loved what they saw.
Nevertheless, they were quick to express their displeasure to Lacazette’s withdrawal in the 67th minute by booing manager Unai Emery’s decision.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright, however, believes the fans must trust the manager’s decision to make the right calls.
“I can say I’m really pleased with the reception that (Olivier) Giroud got and rightly so,” Wright said on his official YouTube channel.
“But the booing of Lacazette coming off. You just have to trust the gaffer for what he’s doing. I don’t think Lacazette was too disappointed with it.
“I think we got to be a little bit more kind of like just let the boss do what he’s doing.”
It’s not the first time the fans have disagreed with Emery’s decision as they also booed him when the French striker was withdrawn during the 4-1 win over Fulham on New Year day.
However, the manager’s decision is always the best for the team and he has the ability to see what most of the fans wouldn’t notice about a game.
Arsenal faithful must learn how to get fully behind Emery regardless of whatever calls he makes during games, and a huge show of support from them could go a long way in boosting the Spaniard and the team.