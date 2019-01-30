Ian Wright tweets Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he broke his and Thierry Henry’s record

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 15th league goal of the campaign in the 2-1 win over Cardiff City last night.
The Gabon international scored 10 league goals last season after arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, and he has now become the fastest player to reach 25 league goals for the club after it took him just 37 games.
✅ Faster than @IanWright0
✅ Faster than @ThierryHenry
There ain't no stopping him now 👏
⚡️ A U B A ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gukuNycbyK
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 30, 2019
The incredible record beats those of legendary striking duo Thierry Henry and Ian Wright, who took 42 and 51 games respectively to reach the mark, and the latter has taken to Twitter to congratulate Aubameyang.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Keep going @Aubameyang7 ❤️
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 30, 2019
Only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (16) has scored more than the Arsenal star this season, and it promises to be a keen fight between the duo for the Golden Boot.
The 29-year-old scored 141 goals in 213 appearances during his time at Dortmund, emerging the Bundesliga Top Goalscorer with 31 goals in the 2016-17 season.
The £56 million spent on Aubameyang remains Arsenal club record fee, and from the look of things, he is worth every penny.
Fans will hope the Gabonese can fire them to a top-four finish this season and also help them win the Europa League. Winning Arsenal trophies with his goals will surely see him be regarded as legends like Wright and Henry whenever he leaves the club.