Ian Wright tweets out a message to Leeds forward Patrick Bamford

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has taken to Twitter to send a message to the Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford.
The 24-year-old striker joined the Whites on a permanent deal this summer and he was handed his first start against Bolton Wanderers during the midweek.
Bamford managed to score his first goal in Leeds colours against the Trotters and later he tweeted that it was a very proud moment for him. The Leeds United number nine also praised his teammates for their performance.
A very proud moment for me to make my @lufc debut last night. Great performance from the boys and onto the next round we go 💪🏽 #mot @ Elland Road https://t.co/om3JjH0g86
— Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) August 15, 2018
BBC pundit Ian Wright responded to Bamford’s tweet with an encouraging message. His tweet read: “All the best Pat in the future Pat”.
All the best Pat in the future Pat 👍🏾
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 16, 2018
Bamford will be delighted to receive some motivation from one of Premier League’s greatest players and the 24-year-old will be looking to cement his place in the starting lineup in the next few weeks. He thanked the former Arsenal and Palace striker for his comments.
Thanks Ian, see you soon Ian 😂😂😂
— Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) August 16, 2018
So far, he has been used as a back up to Kemar Roofe in the league games. Roofe has started the season in red-hot form and Bamford will need to produce something special to break into the starting lineup.