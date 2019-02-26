Ian Wright tweets Matteo Guendouzi after running into him

Arsenal secured the signing of French youngster Matteo Guendouzi from Ligue 2 side Lorient for £7million during the summer transfer window, and it’s without a doubt one of the best pieces of business the north London giants have done in recent times.
The 19-year-old has become a very important player in manager Unai Emery’s side thus far, featuring in 23 league games and is without a doubt one of the team’s best performers so far.
Guendouzi has caught the eyes of many, including Arsenal legend Ian Wright, and the former striker never stops showering accolades on the teenage sensation.
Both ran into each other, and were locked in a warm embrace – a sight that will please so many Arsenal supporters.
Great to see you @MatteoGuendouzi 🤗 Big few weeks coming up @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PDPmaNDEJL
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 26, 2019
Wright never stops talking about his love for Guendouzi, and he was particularly impressed with his performance in last month’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.
The former striker thinks the French midfielder is somebody that plays with the spirit and heart that Arsenal need, and it’s no surprise that he is a huge fan of the youngster’s passion and electrifying performances.
Arsenal moved to fourth position in the table over the weekend following a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday, but they face tougher tests in their next three league games (Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United), and how they fare in those games will most likely determine if they will finish in top-four come May.