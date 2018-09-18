Ian Wright: Tottenham’s Harry Kane not looking sharp like before

Ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League opener against Inter Milan, Arsenal legend Ian Wright says that Spurs need to send out a statement.
The north London club suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League, and Wright has described their latest defeat against Liverpool as the “worst performance” he has seen under Mauricio Pochettino.
Wright says that the Champions League clash against Inter provides the perfect opportunity for Spurs to get their confidence and their mojo back.
The popular football pundit has shared his concern over Harry Kane’s recent wobbling form. The 25-year-old has scored two goals in the Premier League so far, but he has looked below par in terms of sharpness.
Jamie Redknapp claimed recently that Kane is underperforming because he is not getting proper supply from his fellow teammates. But Wright has a different theory.
Kane’s fiancee has just had a baby and Wright is worried that it has altered the sleeping patterns of the England striker. He adds that the CL clash is also a good opportunity for Kane to silence his critics.
“There are also worries about talisman Harry Kane’s fitness — but we must cut him some slack. When you watch him, he does not look as sharp as we have seen him before,” wrote Wright for The Sun.
“But people don’t take into consideration the fact his fiancee has just had a baby. How many other players coming back from Russia this summer have recently had a new addition to the family?
“We don’t know what his sleeping patterns are like at the moment so that might have something to do with his form. But just like his Spurs team, Kane can silence doubters by putting on a show at the San Siro.”