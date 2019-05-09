Ian Wright thinks Spurs winning the Champions League could finally make Arsenal management come to their senses

Tottenham Hotspur will be playing in their first ever Champions League final on June 1 after last night’s 3-2 victory against Ajax sent them through on the away-goal rule.
Spurs lost 1-0 during the first-leg at home, and were 3-0 down on aggregate by half-time, but are now set to face Liverpool in the all-English final after an incredible second-half comeback.
Arsenal will be hoping their city and bitter rivals don’t win the Champions League, as it will signify the power shift in north London, with the Gunners aiming to win the Europa League.
Unai Emery’s side have failed to qualify for the elite European competition in each of the last two campaigns, and are already out of the English Premier League top-four race.
Spurs winning the Champions League will be a huge blow to Arsenal fans, but club legend Ian Wright thinks it could finally spur the management into action at long last.
One way of looking at it 😎
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) May 8, 2019
Tottenham have been better than Arsenal in this season and the last two, and winning the Champions League will further prove that without any doubt.
The Gunners squad doesn’t have enough quality to challenge for the top-four, and that their rivals are just a game away from winning Europe’s elite competition highlights the gulf in quality between both teams.