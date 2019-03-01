Ian Wright says not playing Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang together doesn’t make sense

Arsenal visit Wembley Stadium on Saturday to face Tottenham Hotspur on matchday 29 of the 2018-19 Premier League season, and both teams are expected to give their all as they look to secure a Champions League spot at the end of the campaign.
The Gunners will further boost their chances of finishing in top-four with a victory as that will see them move to just one point behind Spurs.
Manager Unai Emery will surely be faced with some slight headaches in his starting XI selection for the game, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged him to do away with his popular tactics of playing one striker and play both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang together instead.
“I’d try and get both of them in the team and get more players from the defensive point of view,” the former Arsenal striker said on his official YouTube channel.
“We shouldn’t be having two strikers as potent as they are and one of them is on the bench. It doesn’t make sense.
“It just feels like for 45 minutes we’re depending on one man, when we’ve got two that we could be depending on. Plus there isn’t enough goals coming from other areas. We need to have our most potent goalscorers on the pitch. I’d start both of them against Spurs because they would be afraid of that.”
Lacazette primarily plays as backup to Aubameyang, and both have only started a game together 14 times this term.
The Frenchman has scored 12 league goals and assisted five others, while the Gabonese has 16 goals and four league assists.
The two of them have become friends and have a great understanding of each other on the pitch.
Playing them together will surely increase Arsenal’s chances of winning against Tottenham and going forward, and it will be exciting to see what Emery will do at the Emirates.
The Spanish manager is used to a one-striker system and given Arsenal’s lack of depth in the position, his decision to often start games with one of them is understandable.