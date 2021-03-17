Ian Wright says Jamie Vardy made the right choice to reject Arsenal for Leicester stay

Ian Wright says that Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy made the right choice to stay with the Foxes when Arsenal were interested in signing him in 2016.

The 34-year-old guided Leicester to an historic Premier League title during the 2015/16 season, and he was subsequently linked with the Gunners.





The north London club triggered the release clause in his contract, but Vardy snubbed the move as he felt that their style of play would not suit him.

He ended up signing a fresh four-year deal with the Foxes and has since impressed leading the line for the Midlands outfit with consistency.

Vardy currently has 115 goals to his name in the top-flight with the Foxes, and Wright believes it was the right decision for the striker to stay committed to the club.

He said in his Wrighty’s House podcast: “With the Vardy one, it’s even better for him because he was thinking ‘Arsenal are after me’ – they really wanted him.”

“They really did want him. They went in hard. But if you’ve won a league at Leicester, and you’re comfortable there…

“At Arsenal, you’re going to be under immense pressure to try and win the league, and you’ve already done it.

“You can get the same money [at Leicester]. Why [would you go to Arsenal?] Can you imagine?.”

Sportslens view

The Foxes had a few disappointing seasons after the historical triumph, but they have become genuine contenders for European football under manager Brendan Rodgers.

The club missed out on Champions League football on the final matchday last term, but they look well placed to finish in the top four this time around.

Vardy has netted 12 goals in the league campaign, but he has played second fiddle in recent weeks, with Kelechi Iheanacho getting the goals.

The club are also in the FA Cup quarter-final and will be aiming to end the season on a high with a top-four finish and potential silverware.

Vardy is no longer in the prime of his career, but he is still a menace on the counter-attack and recently delivered a sublime cross-field assist for Iheanacho.

The Gunners have regressed in recent years, and they are 10 points off the top four and 15 behind the Foxes, who are third in the table.

They have a game in hand in the league, but their prospects of qualifying for Champions League football may depend on winning the Europa League.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Arsenal must end interest in David Raya – calamity keeper is not Premier League class.