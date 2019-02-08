Ian Wright says he loves Jesse Lingard in new tweet after he surprises fans

Manchester United and Arsenal remain bitter rivals, and while most of the players are Three Lions’ teammates, national team alliance is put aside whenever both clubs face off.
As such, it’s always surprising to see an Arsenal legend show love towards a Red Devils star on social media.
This is exactly what former Gunners striker Ian Wright, a vocal man on social media just did as he couldn’t help but react after United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard shared a clip of him making a surprise appearance to the club’s fans on Twitter.
Just me casually surprising fans in @CocaCola_GB 's new TV advert 🤣. We've got loads planned this year to bring you lot closer to the @premierleague action… You ready? Watch the ad in full: https://t.co/l0yjqx4vFi 👊🏽#WhereEveryonePlays #ad pic.twitter.com/I0p1p4sufd
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 7, 2019
A delighted Wright put club rivalry aside to tweet thus:
I LOVE JESSE LINGARD ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/PffFWScZjO
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 8, 2019
Lingard has established himself as a fans’ favourite at Old Trafford following some impressive performances since breaking into the first-team, and his dance moves anytime he celebrates his goals definitely go down well with the Red Devils faithful.
The 26-year-old has been in great form this term, scoring four times and assisting twice in 21 league appearances.
He has been a regular under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and will be looking to keep impressing going forward.
One of Lingard’s best performances this term was during last month’s 3-1 F.A Cup victory over Arsenal, helping to dump the north Londoners out of the competition as a result.
But it appears that hasn’t stopped Wright from loving him.