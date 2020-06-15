Ian Wright says he is very surprised that Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min doesn’t get linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action on Friday and will hope to kick off the restart with a victory at the expense of Manchester United.

Sealing all three points will boost Spurs’ chances of securing a Champions League spot for next season, and manager Jose Mourinho will be glad he has a fully fit squad.





Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min are all raring to go, and the South Korean’s pace will cause opponents lots of problem as always.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted seven others in 21 league appearances for Spurs so far this term, and no other player in the team has had more hands in goals than him.

Son will be crucial to his side’s top-four ambitions in the last nine fixtures, but he remains underrated, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright can’t believe that he doesn’t get linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe like his other teammates.

“I’m very surprised that he doesn’t get a lot more notice from bigger teams like the Barcelonas and Real Madrids, I think he can play for those teams,” the former Gunners striker told Premier League Productions.

“When you look at him: pace, goalscoring. He’s got everything. He can do everything, left foot, right foot.

“He’s definitely got that hunger to score. He gets himself opportunities to score and he’s one of those that when he goes through I always fancy him to score.”

Son joined Spurs for £22 million in August 2015 and has since scored 83 goals in 220 appearances across all competitions. He definitely has what it takes to play for Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel did reveal that he would love to see his former club sign him.

The Dane was asked during a Q&A session on Twitter last month which realistic target he would like the Red Devils to land, and he chose the South Korean: