Ian Wright says he has been vindicated after Tottenham fans earlier accused him of being biased

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City last night, and the result saw them draw level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.
Gunners legend Ian Wright is hopeful of the club’s chances of finishing in top-four, and he reckons third-placed Tottenham could miss out despite being four points ahead and with a game in hand.
Injury-plagued Spurs have lost three of their last four games across all competitions, getting dumped out of the EFL Cup and F.A Cup within the space of four days as a result.
After failing to secure any signings during the summer transfer window, the lack of quality squad depth has dealt a huge blow on Tottenham, and Wright saw it coming.
“Tottenham, you don’t know what’s going on with them. It seems like they are falling apart a little bit, and we knew it was going to happen simply because of the injuries that they could get to key players, and it’s happened,” the Arsenal legend said on his official YouTube channel when discussing the Gunners’ top-four chances.
“Some of the Tottenham fans were giving me sticks saying I’m being biased against you because of my Arsenal allegiances
“Now you know that was bollocks. I just tell the f**king truth.”
Lucas Moura recently returned to action, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Ben Davies are all on the injury sidelines, while Moussa Sissoko suffered a minor injury in the League Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.
Heung-min Son will likely return for tonight’s clash with Watford after returning from the Asian Cup, but manager Mauricio Pochettino must get one or two players in before tomorrow’s deadline to boost his squad.
Failure to do so could cost them a lot in the end, as any further injuries to his key players will likely prove fatal as we enter into the conclusive part of the campaign.