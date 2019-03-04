Ian Wright says Declan Rice is better than Eric Dier, wants Gareth Southgate to hand him callup next week

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to name his squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro next week, and there are growing calls for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to be handed his debut Three Lions call-up after he switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.
The youngster has been in splendid form for the Hammers this term and is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League at the moment.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Rice is worthy of a call-up as he’s currently better than Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier in the position.
“Yea (I would put him in the England squad next week), it’s a position we’ve struggled to fill, we’ve not really got that player who can naturally do the role as good we’ve seen Declan Rice do at the minute,” Wright said on BBC 5 Live Sport.
“He’s better than the Eric Dier, especially in that position, of course. And plus Eric is not playing at the moment, unfortunately for him, but at the same time we’re talking of someone who is in top form at the minute, he’s ready to go.
“I say bring him and let’s have a look. He looks like he’s got everything. Comfortable on the left and right, sees danger, scores goals, we’ve seen him get forward and score goals, what are we waiting for?
Rice has featured in 26 league games for West Ham this term, performing excellently well and weighing in with two goals.
On the other hand, Dier, no thanks for fitness issues has only played just 15 league games for Tottenham thus far, and he has also scored twice.
However, the 20-year-old has been better than the 25-year-old in all areas this term, establishing himself as a key member of manager Manuel Pellegrini’s squad.
Manchester City are said to be interested in Rice, and it has come as no surprise given how brilliant he has been.
It will come as a huge shock if Southgate omits the youngster from his squad, but that looks almost impossible, and his form could be bad news for the future of Dier in the national team.