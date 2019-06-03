Blog Teams Arsenal Ian Wright says Arsenal should sign AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi

Ian Wright says Arsenal should sign AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi

3 June, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Italian defensive midfielder Daniele De Rossi has left AS Roma after 18 seasons with the Italian giants, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright wants the club to snap him up.

The veteran World Cup-winning midfielder is in search of a new club after becoming a free agent, and he won’t be short of suitors given his experience and quality.

Arsenal don’t have enough money to spend this summer after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and snapping up De Rossi will make sense.

The 35-year-old helped Italy to the World Cup in 2006, amassing 117 caps in an international career that lasted for 14 years.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery could do with the experience of De Rossi in his midfield next term, and after finishing 2018-19 with 23 games to his name, he surely still has something to offer.

Report: Arsenal leading the race to sign Leeds target Nahitan Nandez
Report: West Ham made new £20m bid for Andre Gomes

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com