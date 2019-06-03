Ian Wright says Arsenal should sign AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi

Italian defensive midfielder Daniele De Rossi has left AS Roma after 18 seasons with the Italian giants, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright wants the club to snap him up.
The veteran World Cup-winning midfielder is in search of a new club after becoming a free agent, and he won’t be short of suitors given his experience and quality.
Arsenal don’t have enough money to spend this summer after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and snapping up De Rossi will make sense.
Arsenal need to bring in De Rossi from Roma ! We’ll get 15 games out of him, it won’t cost hardly any money, and the experience he could pass on to the likes of Willock and the other youngsters could be invaluable and money well spent. 🤔
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 3, 2019
The 35-year-old helped Italy to the World Cup in 2006, amassing 117 caps in an international career that lasted for 14 years.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery could do with the experience of De Rossi in his midfield next term, and after finishing 2018-19 with 23 games to his name, he surely still has something to offer.