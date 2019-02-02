Ian Wright says Arsenal fans should be worried about the team’s defence like he is

Arsenal have leaked 33 league goals in 24 games this season, with only Manchester United (35) conceding more among the top eight sides in the table currently.
The north London giants face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, and after letting Cardiff City register 19 shots against them during midweek’s 2-1 win, they simply will be shooting themselves in the foot should they allow Pep Guardiola’s side such luxury.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright is worried about the side’s defence heading into tomorrow’s clash, and he has harsh words for fans who aren’t as worried as he is.
“Again, the defence is a worry,” Wright said on his official YouTube channel.
“Any Arsenal fan saying they aren’t worried about what we can do defensively at the moment. If they say they aren’t worried about that, then I’m not sure how their (thinking) faculties are because I worry.”
Arsenal are currently without Laurent Koscielny, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding due to injuries, with the latter two ruled out for the rest of the season.
Despite the obvious need for defensive reinforcements, the club only brought in one attacking midfielder in Denis Suarez during the January transfer window.
Unai Emery’s men have managed to keep just four clean sheets in the league this season, and worrying times are surely ahead as they look to secure a top-four finish.