Ian Wright says Alexandre Lacazette would be disappointed for missing chances against Southampton

Arsenal secured their 16th win of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, moving to fourth place in the table as a result.
First-half goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were enough for the hosts to grab all three points, and despite missing a couple of chances afterwards to put the result beyond doubt, the north London side will be happy that the victory was enough to move them into the Champions League places.
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was pleased with the team as they secured all available points, but he reckons the French striker will be disappointed with himself for missing a couple of decent goalscoring chances.
“Laza will be a little bit disappointed today,” Wright said on his official YouTube page.
“Simply because of the amount of chances he maybe could have had.”
Lacazette has now scored 11 league goals in 26 appearances, assisting five others.
While eight of his goals have been winners, the 27-year-old will truly be disappointed with himself for his misses against the Saints, as he could have comfortably scored at least thrice.
Manager Unai Emery decided to hand the France international his 19th league start of the season against the Premier League strugglers, and he proved how dangerous he could be in the final third with a terrific performance.
Lacazette has two goals and an assist in six games across the Europa League and League Cup, and he will be gutted to have been ruled out of both legs of the last-16 clash with Rennes for picking up a red card during the 1-0 first-leg loss to BATE Borisov.