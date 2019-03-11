Ian Wright says Alexandre Lacazette giving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the penalty against Manchester United was a beautiful thing to see

French striker Alexandre Lacazette passed the chance to become the first ever Arsenal player to score in 6 consecutive home games during the Gunners 2-0 victory against Manchester United yesterday, giving the penalty he won to pal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead.
The Gabonese missed from the spot against Tottenham Hotspur a week ago, and while Lacazette could have opted to take the kick and make history, he chose not to.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright said on his official YouTube channel that the moment was a beautiful thing to see, and the striking duo are no doubt forging a solid friendship on and off the pitch.
“Seeing Aubameyang and Lacazette, the way Lacazette… this is the love, and you know, it made me feel warm inside, my heart was smiling, when the penalty was awarded…,” the former striker said.
“The way Lacazette gave the penalty to Aubameyang and gave him that little speech, about taking it, and scoring and what it will do for him, it was a beautiful thing to see.”
❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/JETmZzAnD6
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2019
The Arsenal strikers have 29 league goals and 11 assists between them this term, but manager Unai Emery hardly plays them together as he is a huge fan of a lone-forward system.
Aubameyang and Lacazette have become great pals since the Gabonese arrived a year ago, and the former Borussia Dortmund star proved it against Stoke City last season, choosing to give the Frenchman, who was on a barren run a penalty when he was on a hat trick, and the subsequent goal helped boost his confidence.
Lacazette repaid the gesture yesterday, and such partnership and show of love are hugely beneficial to the club.