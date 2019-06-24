Ian Wright retweets and likes post linking Arsenal with move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, with The Sun reporting that the Gunners have submitted two bids already.
The Scottish Premiership giants have already knocked back a £15 million bid from the North Londoners as they are holding out for £25 million.
Arsenal have returned with another £17.5 million bid, but it remains to be seen if Celtic will agree to a deal.
Manager Unai Emery wants to reinforce his squad and has a left-back on his radar, and he sees Tierney as an upgrade on Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright seems to approve of a move for the 22-year-old, liking and retweeting a post from BBC Sports News Correspondent David Ornstein reporting the news on Twitter.
Wright is very active on Twitter, but he hardly retweets or likes transfer news, and this one remains an exception.
Tierney has proven to be the best left-back in Scotland, helping Celtic to four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, and he definitely can help improve Arsenal.
The Gunners aren’t the only team keen on the Scotland international, though, with Everton and Napoli also interested, so they need to act fast in order to have a chance.
Wright, like a lot of fans, has given his seal of approval for the move, and it will be interesting to see if the Emirates Stadium outfit can get a deal over the line.