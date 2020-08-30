Ian Wright reacts to video of Tottenham Hotspur’s Matt Doherty deleting Arsenal tweet

Republic of Ireland international right-back Matt Doherty is Tottenham Hotspur’s latest signing this summer after moving from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old grew up as an Arsenal supporter, though, and a tweet from October 2012 where he posted “I love arsenal forever and ever and ever” quickly resurfaced when he edged closer to completing his move to Spurs.





Initially I didn’t think this was a big deal, but since Matt Doherty is going through his Arsenal tweets and deleting them after signing for Spurs… Here’s a quick thread of screenshots of them for later. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/ZpkYMijXtl — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) August 30, 2020

Tottenham’s media team reckoned they could use the tweet to take a dig at their bitter North London rivals, and they produced a video in which Doherty was filmed deleting the post.

It got plenty of Spurs fans happy, and even Arsenal legend Ian Wright saw the hilarious side of the video, reacting thus to it on Twitter:

Doherty will have to put his loyalty to Arsenal aside for the next four years after joining Tottenham, and he will be looking forward to proving himself under boss Jose Mourinho.

The former Wolves star has scored more goals (15) than any other defender since the summer of 2018, and Spurs could do with those attacking qualities in their ranks.