Ian Wright reacts to Tottenham’s performance against Everton

Tottenham picked up a stunning 6-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
Goals from Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen secured the three points for the away side.
The Londoners were excellent in every department and Everton were thoroughly outplayed.
The win takes Tottenham up to third in the table and they are certainly a part of the title race now.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are full of confidence right now and they are playing an exciting brand of football.
Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has lavished praise on the Londoners after their thumping win over Everton yesterday.
The popular pundit tweeted that Tottenham’s performance and form scares him.
His tweet read:
Tottenham frighten me 😱.
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 23, 2018
Tottenham fans and the players will be delighted to hear these comments and it will be interesting to see if they can build on this and sustain a title challenge this season.
Despite not signing any players, Pochettino has done exceedingly well to keep his side competitive and Spurs deserve all the praise coming their way.