Ian Wright reacts to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga against Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening, with Harry Kane 48th-second strike not enough to help the visitors prevent their fourth Premier League defeat of the season.
Second-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah condemned Spurs to 11th place in the table after 10 rounds of games, but it wouldn’t have been a tight scoreline if not for the heroics of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.
The Argentine was standing in for the injured Hugo Lloris and was brilliant from start to finish, making 12 saves – the most by a goalkeeper in the Premier League in almost two years.
Gazzaniga put in a man of the match performance, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright was impressed.
“Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was magnificent but what really impressed me about Spurs was how they had their old intensity back,” the former Gunners striker told the BBC.
“Right from the start, everyone was closing Liverpool down and making life uncomfortable for them. They put them under pressure by coming out quickly, and getting in their faces.
“When they won the ball back, they had plenty of bodies going forward with pace too.”
While the 27-year-old has largely played understudy to Lloris since arriving, he has proven himself worthy of being first choice, and Spurs can count themselves lucky for having such a quality backup.
With the Frenchman set to miss the rest of the year, Gazzaniga will be hoping to further boost his chances of staking a claim on the starting berth, and should he keep putting in performances like that one against Liverpool, nothing can be ruled out.