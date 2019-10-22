Ian Wright reacts to Sheffield United’s tweet following Arsenal loss

Sheffield United shocked Arsenal on Monday night, handing the North London giants a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane courtesy of a Lys Mousset 30th-minute strike.
Nicolas Pepe squandered a huge chance to put the visitors ahead a few minutes before they went down, failing to properly connect with a perfect Sead Kolasinac cross.
The miss proved costly in the end, with Mousset turning in Jack O’Connell’s knockdown from close range following a corner.
The victory ensured the Blades recorded consecutive top-flight wins over the Gunners for the first time since 1964, handing them their third Premier League win of the campaign.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery reckoned VAR should have awarded his side a penalty after Sokratis was pulled down during a corner, and he felt they didn’t deserve to lose.
He really said "we didn't deserve to lose"!!!!!! kmt 😡
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) October 21, 2019
Without an iota of doubt, Sheffield Utd ran out deserved winners given how brillant they were from start to finish, and even Gunners legend Ian Wright agrees, replying the Blades’ post-game tweet thus:
Deserved!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) October 21, 2019
Sheffield have continued to impress this term, with all their three defeats narrow ones.
They travel to West Ham United on Saturday, and having yet to lose on the road, winning once and drawing thrice, they will fancy their chances against the Hammers.