Ian Wright reacts to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty miss against Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal settled for a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, but the Gunners were close to leaving with all three points after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won a late penalty following Davinson Sanchez’s foul on him.
However, the Gabonese saw Hugo Lloris save his tame effort, while his attempt at a rebound was also deflected out for a corner.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright couldn’t believe Aubameyang’s weak attempt at the penalty kick, and here is how he reacted to the miss on Instagram.
Aaron Ramsey put the Gunners ahead 16 minutes into the game after Alexandre Lacazette put him through on goal, and he brilliantly rounded Lloris before slotting the ball in.
Arsenal fans had their hearts in their mouth after Harry Kane headed in a perfectly delivered Christian Eriksen freekick minutes later, but they breathed a sigh of relief as the goal was rightly chalked off for offside.
Kane finally got on the score sheet on the 74th minute as he converted his penalty kick after Shkodran Mustafi fouled him during a Spurs freekick, but replay showed the English striker was marginally offside.
Lucas Torreira was sent off in the closing stages of the game after a reckless challenge on Danny Rose, but things might have gone different had Aubameyang grabbed what could have been the winner.
Arsenal are still four points behind Tottenham but manager Unai Emery will be glad with the performance of his men and a top-four finish is still very much possible.