Ian Wright reacts to Paul Pogba’s assist for Marcus Rashford against Chelsea

Manchester United tore Chelsea to shreds at Old Trafford on Sunday, handing the Blues a 4-0 defeat.
A brace from Marcus Rashford and goals from Anthony Martial and Daniel James did the job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and the Red Devils showed how much they have improved following quality defensive reinforcements over the summer.
New signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who cost £80 million and £50 million respectively – were crucial to thwarting Chelsea’s efforts, with goalkeeper David De Gea putting last season’s woes behind him to put in an impressive shift.
Man. Utd weren’t the better team overall, but they took their chances and were more clinical in the final third.
Wantaway French midfielder Paul Pogba had a hand in the hosts’ last two goals despite putting in an underwhelming first-half display.
The World Cup winner clipped a ball over Blues star Cesar Azpilicueta, and a grateful Rashford took his chance to put United 3-nil up.
Pogba’s sublime assist was so good that Arsenal legend Ian Wright couldn’t help but react thus on Twitter:
Pogba pass 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8h86doI4dC
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 11, 2019
It remains to be seen if Pogba will remain at the Theater of Dreams beyond this summer, with the Real Madrid links refusing to go away.
Losing the Frenchman will be a huge blow for the Red Devils, though, as he is clearly capable of influencing games through a single moment of brilliance.
Solskjaer needs such a quality midfielder in his ranks, and it will be interesting to see if he can hold on to him before the summer transfer window across Europe finally shuts.