Ian Wright reacts to Olivier Giroud’s horrendous misses against Tottenham

Chelsea booked a place in the finals of the English Football League Cup following a 4-2 win over Tottenham after the game went into penalties.
The Stamford Bridge outfit secured a 2-1 victory at the end of 90 minutes, but Spurs’ 1-0 win during the first leg meant a winner was going to be decided via penalties.
Chelsea held a 2-0 advantage heading into the second half and could have killed the game despite Tottenham pulling one back five minutes after the break, but French striker Olivier Giroud passed up a pair of glorious chances in stoppage time.
The former Arsenal striker would have done very little to convince manager Maurizio Sarri, and it’s safe to say he will most likely play backup to new arrival Gonzalo Higuain.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright was also shocked by Giroud’s misses just like many others watching, and couldn’t help but react on Twitter.
Giroud man !!!!!!!
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 24, 2019
The 32-year-old arrived Chelsea last year from Arsenal after five and a half years at the Emirates Stadium.
The desire to play more forced him out of north London to seek regular minutes at the Stamford Bridge, but his fortunes are yet to change.
And with Higuain’s arrival and misses like those against Spurs – which could end up being costly next time – it remains to be seen if the France international will be getting his desired playing time anytime soon.