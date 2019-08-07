Ian Wright reacts to Laurent Koscielny’s unveiling video for Bordeaux

French centre-back Laurent Koscielny finally got his summer wish yesterday, sealing an Arsenal exit and joining Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.
The former Gunners skipper had desperately pushed for a departure all summer, refusing to join the club’s pre-season tour to USA last month and trying to leave on a free transfer.
Arsenal stood their ground, though, and only allowed him go for £4.6 million.
However, Koscielny wasn’t done with the North Londoners, aiming a parting shot during his unveiling for Bordeaux by taking off an Arsenal jersey to reveal his new club’s own underneath.
That further irked the supporters of the Emirates Stadium outfit, with many of them taking to social media to express their disappointment with the 33-year-old.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright also got pissed off, and here is how he reacted to Koscielny’s video on Twitter:
This hurts. The level of disrespect 😤😤 You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 Hope it's worth it in the long run. https://t.co/7ShuTVss2u
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 6, 2019
The France international joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2010, going on to make 353 appearances over nine seasons, skippering the side and helping them to three FA Cups.
Koscielny would have left a legend had he secured an exit without controversies, but it is safe to say he has tarnished his reputation with the Gunners fanbase, and his unveiling video is definitely a final straw.