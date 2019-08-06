Ian Wright reacts to Everton’s heartwarming gesture to Moise Kean’s mom

Everton displayed a heartwarming gesture to Moise Kean’s mom, with director of football Marcel Brands assuring her her son would be taken good care of during his presentation.
💙 | Welcome to our family.
An Everton gesture from Marcel Brands on the day Moise Kean signed for the Blues. 👏 #EFC pic.twitter.com/19IbnPAdCu
— Everton (@Everton) August 5, 2019
The Goodison Park outfit presented the striker’s mother with a jersey with “Kean Mami” written on it.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright loves Everton’s gesture, and has reacted thus to it on Twitter:
We will take care of your son ♥️♥️♥️
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 6, 2019
Kean was signed for an initial fee of £25.1 million that could rise to £27.5 million on a five-year deal, and the 19-year-old is expected to finally help the Toffees replace Romelu Lukaku’s goals.
The Italy international scored eight goals in 21 appearances during his time with the Old Lady, including six goals in 13 Serie A games to help them to the title last season.
Arsenal were also keen on Kean and did attempt to pip Everton to his signature late on, but manager Unai Emery couldn’t guarantee him regular playing minutes, prompting him to reject their offer.