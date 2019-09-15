Ian Wright reacts to Eddie Nketiah’s goal for Leeds United against Barnsley

Leeds United went on top of the Championship table following a 2-0 win over Barnsley on Sunday.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men left it late to get their first goal of the game, with Eddie Nketiah coming off the bench to open the scoring in the 84th minute.
Mateusz Klich converted from the spot five minutes later to seal all three points for the visitors, but it was Bielsa’s inspired substitution that proved crucial.
Nketiah replaced Patrick Bamford in the 70th minute, and he did well to grab his second Championship goal of the season since his arrival from Arsenal on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day.
As usual, Gunners legend Ian Wright was keeping an eye on the 20-year-old, and here is how he reacted to the goal on Instagram:
Nketiah has now scored four goals in six appearances for Leeds since his arrival, and he is proving to be a hit already.
The youngster definitely gave Bielsa something to think about with his goal, and Arsenal manager Unai Emery will be delighted with his progress so far.