Ian Wright reacts to Arsenal’s win against Manchester United with brilliant tweet

Arsenal were brilliant from start to finish at the Emirates Stadium as they secured a 2-0 victory against bitter rivals Manchester United, with goals from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in either half getting the job done.
The Gunners moved to fourth in the table as a result, just a point behind Tottenham Hotspur and a point ahead of United, and their Champions League hopes for next season have been boosted despite eight more games left in the campaign.
Gunners legend Ian Wright was proud of the performance of manager Unai Emery’s side, and here is how he reacted on Twitter to the morale-boosting victory.
👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/pvf4OqlNNR
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2019
The north Londoners haven’t been very consistent in the league this season and their top-four chances were very slim at a point.
But they have managed to get things right of recent, turning Emirates to a fortress and stringing together an impressive run that could now see them finish above Spurs – who at one time were considered title challengers.