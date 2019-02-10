Ian Wright reacts to Alexandre Lacazette’s performance against Huddersfield Town on Instagram

Arsenal secured their 15th Premier League win of the campaign through a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town away from home, with first-half goals from Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette giving the visitors a comfortable victory, although Sead Kolasinac’s late own-goal provided a scare.
The victory means the north London giants have a fair chance of finishing in top-four, and how they perform in the remaining 12 games will determine their fate.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unavailable, Arsenal had to rely on the French striker for goals and he stepped up to the plate to net his first away goal in 10 games in all competitions, since scoring twice at Fulham back in October.
Lacazette was a thorn in the flesh to Huddersfield defence all-game, and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright took to Instagram to react to his performance thus, a gesture the Frenchman appreciated.
Lacazette has now scored 10 league goals and assisted five others in 18 starts for Arsenal this term, and he is slowly establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the land.
The France international will be looking to play his way into his country’s first-team after missing out on last summer’s World Cup squad despite impressing in the season prior to the competition.
Lacazette will hope to keep scoring goals and keep proving his worth to those doubting his abilities, and should he keep doing that, he might just end up playing his way into becoming an Arsenal legend like Wright did.