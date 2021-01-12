Ian Wright reacts as Rob Holding signs new Arsenal deal

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has signed a new three-year deal with the North London giants, with an option for a further year.

✍️ @RobHolding95 has signed a new long-term contract until 2024, with an option for a further year — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2021

The 25-year-old was very close to joining Newcastle United on loan in the summer, but the move fell through and he has since established himself as a key player under manager Mikel Arteta.





Holding has made 17 appearances across all competitions thus far in 2020-21 and will now look to keep proving himself in order to catch the attention of Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate.

The Gunners defender joined the club from Bolton Wanderers in July 2016, making 96 appearances and winning two FA Cups, and he definitely deserves the new deal.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is pleased with the development, reacting thus to the announcement on Twitter:

Congratulations Rob. Fantastic news. Well deserved 💪🏾 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 12, 2021

Sportslens View

Some at Arsenal wanted Holding to leave The Emirates on loan in the summer in order for him to play more regularly, but Arteta intervened and that decision is starting to pay off.

Arsenal’s technical director Edu and the Spaniard see the centre-back as one of their emerging leaders, and an important part of the club’s future, and he will be keen to reward their trust in him going forward.

Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger signed Holding having been impressed with the scouting reports he got on the Englishman, and he was quick to shower praises on him following a commanding display in a goalless draw against Leicester City in August 2016.

The centre-back joined Arsenal for just £2 million, and he is starting to prove to be a shrewd signing despite sustaining a knee injury that threatened to derail his career in December 2018.