Ian Wright reacts as referee Andre Mariner denies Manchester City stonewall penalty against Huddersfield Town

20 January, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Huddersfield, Manchester City, Site News


Manchester City maintained the four points between them and league leaders Liverpool with a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened and rock-bottom Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers were dealt a huge blow at the start of the week after manager David Wagner decided to resign from his post, and they will need a miracle to survive after picking up just 11 points in 23 Premier League games this season.

Unsurprisingly, City were the better side all day and with due respect to Huddersfield, a draw would have been a huge upset given the gulf in quality between both sides.

City opened the scoring on the 18th minute after Danilo’s shot deflected off Christopher Schindler, but they might have taken the lead minutes earlier had referee Andre Mariner rightly awarded the visitors a deserved penalty.

Raheem Sterling was felled in the hosts’ box by Terence Kongolo, but to the ire of the England international, the ref only waved play on.

The City forward has often been accused of diving and going down easily in the box to win penalties.

However, Sterling was clearly fouled this time around and he should have been awarded a spot-kick.

A lot of fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Mariner, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright couldn’t help but weigh in with his opinion with a hilarious post.

VAR would surely have gotten the better view of the incident and rightly awarded a penalty, and most clubs surely can’t wait to see it implemented in the English top-flight next season.

