Ian Wright reacts as new Leeds United jersey is unveiled

Leeds United have unveiled their new jersey for the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, and it will go on sale online tomorrow.

Elland Road will be hosting Premier League football for the first time since 2004 next month, and the fans can’t wait to see the full fixtures set to be released tomorrow morning.





The Leeds faithful also can’t wait to get their hands on the new jersey, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright has reacted thus after sponsors adidas made the announcement on Twitter:

They aren't ready for Leeds man!!! https://t.co/laOy0oW1cl — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 19, 2020

Wright fell in love with Leeds during Eddie Nketiah’s short loan stint at Elland Road last season, and the former Gunners striker is delighted that they are finally back in the top-flight.

All eyes will be on enigmatic Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa as he makes his managerial debut in the Premier League, and the Argentine will be keen to prove his worth again.

Leeds were head and shoulders above every other Championship side last season but the top-flight is a different ball game.

Nevertheless, they will look to emulate the likes of Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers who impressed in their first seasons back in the EPL, and it will be interesting to see how they fare.