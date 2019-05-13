Ian Wright raves about West Ham midfielder Mark Noble

Arsenal legend turned popular football pundit Ian Wright has showered praise on West Ham skipper Mark Noble for his latest performance against Watford.
Noble was brilliant on the final day of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign as West Ham won 4-1 against Watford. In the process, the Hammers ensured a top-ten finish under Manuel Pellegrini this season.
The BBC Match of the Day pundit has heaped praise on Noble saying he doesn’t always ‘get a lot of credit’ he deserves. The 32-year-old veteran scored two goals and was brilliant throughout the match, and Wright pointed out his ‘fantastic’ skills.
“Great touch from Mark Noble. Mark Nobles’s skill from here is fantastic. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for this sort of stuff but that’s fantastic.” said Wright, during the analysis of the game on Match of the Day (BBC1, Sunday, 10.30pm).
Noble is a one-club player, and he is homing in on 500 appearances for the Hammers. This has been a brilliant season from him as he reinvented himself under Pellegrini. He scored five goals and provided five assists this season and formed a very good midfield partnership with Declan Rice.
West Ham are expected to sign a quality midfielder during the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen how Pellegrini uses Noble – who has a contract at the club till 2021 – next season.