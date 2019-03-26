Ian Wright raves about Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Popular pundit Ian Wright has lavished praise on England’s Harry Kane after his displays against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.
The Tottenham striker has managed to score in both games and Wright believes that Kane remains a threat for any side in the world.
As per the former Gunners ace, Kane’s ability to sniff out goals against all kinds of opposition shows his greatness.
He said during ITV’s post-match programme: “You know he is going to score. That’s what is so great about him. Opposition like this or even sterner opposition. Harry Kane is going to be dangerous for us. I like the role he is playing for us, at the minute. “
The Spurs hitman has been in red hot form for a few years now and there is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the world.
Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with his star forward’s form for England. He will be hoping for more of the same when Spurs take on Liverpool at the weekend.
Tottenham are fighting for a top-four finish and they are in the Champions League Quarter finals as well. They will need players like Harry Kane in top form if they want to finish the season on a high.