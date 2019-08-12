Ian Wright praises Aubameyang’s composure for his goal against Newcastle United

Arsenal started the new Premier League campaign on a bright note, securing all three points at the expense of Newcastle United at Saint James Park on Sunday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 58th-minute goal made all the difference, and the Gabonese international will be hoping to continue from where he stopped in front of goal last season.
The 30-year-old scored 22 goals in 36 league appearances last term, emerging as the joint Premier League Golden Boot winner in the process, and he will fancy his chances of helping Arsenal to the top-four this term.
Aubameyang has now scored 33 goals in 50 league games, and will prove crucial to the Gunners’ silverware chances this term.
His finish against Newcastle showed how lethal he can be on his day, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright reacted thus to the goal on Twitter:
The composure @Aubameyang7 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 11, 2019
Manager Unai Emery is lucky to have one of the best finishers in the top-flight at his disposal, and he must utilize him perfectly in order to get the best out of him as his goals could make all the difference for Arsenal this season.