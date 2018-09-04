Ian Wright has an advice for Marcus Rashford

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright has urged Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to make a decision on his future.
The young striker has been used as a squad player this season and Wright believes that it has affected Rashford’s game.
The BBC pundit explained that Rashford is a natural striker and he should play centrally. If that is not possible at Manchester United, the player should consider his future at the club.
‘Rashford has a massive, massive decision to make’@IanWright0 says the striker has to play regular football through the middle at #MUFC in the next year – or leave the club. pic.twitter.com/mOxG7UIDBr
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 3, 2018
Mourinho is unlikely to bench Lukaku in favour of the England international and it seems that Rashford will have to be content with the wide roles.
The highly-rated forward seemed destined to develop into a top class striker when he made the step up to the first team. However, his development has stalled since then due to the lack of regular first-team action.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season. Teammate Anthony Martial is thought to be frustrated with the lack of regular football as well.
Manchester United fans might not like the advice from Ian Wright but it is evident that Rashford is struggling to fulfill his potential under Mourinho.