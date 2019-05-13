Ian Wright expects Everton to cause rivals trouble

Former great Arsenal striker turned popular football pundit Ian Wright has made an exciting prediction that Everton could cause a lot of problems next season if they spend big this summer.
Everton finished eighth in the Premier League this season behind Wolves after they finished the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.
Wright expects Everton to keep hold of their star players, and at the same time bring in quality players to bolster the squad. Everton do have a very good squad, and if Marco Silva can make some fantastic additions in the summer, they could be the dark horse next season.
Everton did well in patches this season. Under Silva, they did play an eye-catching and attractive football, but the Toffees severely lacked consistency.
In order to close the gap with the top six, this is one area where they badly need to improve. Last summer, they did bring in a few good players, and they must continue to add quality talents to their ranks – probably, a couple of marquee signings can make a huge difference to this side.
“They went through a spell where they kind of lost their way a bit, they got it going at the end,” said Wright to BBC’s Match of the Day (12/05, 10:30).
“They’ve got a lot of money to spend and I’m sure they will do but look at Digne, people like that. Gomes, are they going to be able to keep him? If they can keep people like that, Everton are going to cause a bit of a problem next season.”