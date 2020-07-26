Ian Wright comments on Leeds United-linked Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Ian Wright has raved about Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and reported Leeds United target Emiliano Martinez, and is worried that Chelsea will make a move for him, as quoted in The Express.

The Arsenal legend has admitted that he did not realise just how good Martinez is until he saw him recently in regular action.





The Argentine goalkeeper is playing regular first-team football for the Gunners at the moment due to injury to first-choice custodian Bernd Leno.

According to The Sun, Leeds – who will play in the Premier League next season after clinching automatic promotion from the Championship – are interested in signing the 27-year-old goalkeeper this summer.

Wright has also admitted that he is worried that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could make a move for Martinez due to the mistakes that Kepa Arrizabalaga has been making.

The Express quotes Wright as saying about Martinez: “Well when you go to a No 2, the first thing you do is worry because you think: ‘Has he had enough games? Will he be able to deal with the pressure?’,” Wright said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show.

“Obviously there’s no fans there but everybody spoke about Emi and how good he is but I didn’t realise how good he was because I didn’t see enough of him. I saw him in some cup games but he’s commanding, he makes great saves, he’s good on the ground, he’s got everything for a No 2.

“The thing that frightens me now with him is that when Bernd Leno does come back and he is fit, why would he want to continue as a No 2 when he’s played to this level being a No 1? He will surely want to go and be a No 1 now.”

Wright added: “What frightens me is you look at someone like Frank and you look at what Chelsea’s doing, you just say to yourself: ‘Do you know something? Can we prise him away?’.

“This is what worries me, simply because you look at what he’s done and how he plays, he is better than Kepa now.

“I think he’s probably better than Bernd Leno if I’m going to be totally honest, from what I’ve seen. I’d be gutted [if Martinez left].”

Leeds United transfer unlikely?

Martinez is a very good goalkeeper, and one can understand why Leeds are reportedly interested in him.

However, the 27-year-old is already at a big club, and given that Kiko Casilla is the first-choice goalkeeper at Leeds, he would face the same problem he has at the Gunners right now.

A move to Leeds this summer does appear unlikely for Martinez.