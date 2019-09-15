Ian Wright claimed Newcastle deserve some praise for their start against Liverpool

Liverpool were too much to handle for Newcastle United on Saturday, and despite taking the lead seven minutes into the game, the Magpies ended up with a 3-1 defeat.
The hosts were only behind for 28 minutes following Jetro Willems beautifully-struck goal, with Sadio Mane scoring with Liverpool’s first shot on target of the game.
Christian Atsu was robbed of possession minutes later, allowing the Senegalese to pounce on Roberto Firmino’s through ball, even though Martin Dubravka should have done better.
Newcastle pushed harder and attacked with intent when play restarted in the second-half, and despite having chances to equalize, it was the Reds that grabbed the fourth goal of the game courtesy of Mohamed Salah.
Going two goals behind was too much for Steve Bruce’s men, but Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Newcastle deserve some praise for their impressive start to the game.
“You have to give Newcastle credit for the way they started but in the end the quality of Liverpool was just too much,” the former striker said on BBC Match of the Day.
Playing against a five-man defence meant Liverpool were always going to find it hard to break Newcastle down, and for the first 28 minutes of the clash, Bruce’s plans worked to perfection.
However, the clinical hosts only needed their first real chance of the game to show the quality they are made of, and the gulf between both sides made all the difference.
The Toons will have to learn how to remain consistently perfect all-game and cut out the mistakes when they face the big boys, and Bruce and his men will learn a lot from the Liverpool game.