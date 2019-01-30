Ian Wright believes Konstantinos Mavropanos and Sokratis Papastathopoulos can form solid partnership

Arsenal secured a valuable 2-1 win over Cardiff City last night, and the Gunners’ chances of finishing in top-four are still very much alive as they drew level on point with Chelsea (who play Bournemouth later tonight).
Manager Unai Emery has a depleted squad to work with following recent injuries to three of his defenders.
However, Arsenal have been boosted with the return of Greek youth international Konstantinos Mavropanos.
The 21-year-old had spent the last four months recuperating from a groin injury.
Mavropanos was named in yesterday’s matchday squad, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons he could form a solid partnership with fellow Greek Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the heart of the defence.
“Fingers crossed that Mavropanos can get himself going,” the former striker said on his official YouTube channel.
“Because I believe in time to come Mavropanos alongside his compatriot Sokratis could be quite a little combo.”
Sokratis is currently out injured after sustaining a knock in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United and isn’t due to return until the end of February.
The 30-year-old has been a key part of the Gunners defence since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, playing 16 league games thus far.
Sokratis has some three to five years of top football still left in him, and it will be interesting to see if he can indeed form a solid centre-back partnership with Mavropanos going forward as predicted by Wright.