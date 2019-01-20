Ian Wright believes Jorginho is very overrated, reacts to his Arsenal stinker

Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners against Chelsea on Saturday, closing the initial seven-point gap between them to four.
The north London side wrapped things up after scoring both goals in the opening 45 minutes, and no matter how much they tried, the visitors couldn’t find a way to get back into the game in the second half.
The likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro struggled to break down a resolute Arsenal backline, while Jorginho had a stinker in the middle of the park.
Gunners legend Ian Wright was a happy man post-match as the Emirates side secured a second league win over Chelsea in 15 games.
The legendary ex-striker singled out Jorginho for criticism as Aaron Ramsey successfully kept him quiet for most of the game.
“I have to say before I go on to Arsenal and how we nullified Chelsea, for me very overrated Jorginho” Wright told his official YouTube channel.
“You can see that Ramsey was told to just be in and around him, to make sure that you stop him playing. He can’t get away from anyone, he is not very dynamic, he hasn’t got any skills.
“When you consider that somebody has got 2000 passes in the league and no assist, you’re thinking, what’s going on?”
The Chelsea summer arrival has completed most passes (2077) in the league, but has only had a hand in a goal in 22 league appearances, while he has generally underwhelmed.
The Italian international is clearly struggling in his role after manager Maurizio Sarri chose to shake things up in midfield upon the duo’s arrival during the summer, and it will be interesting to see if the player, who was once liked with Manchester City can turn things around going forward.