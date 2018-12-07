Ian Taylor sends message to Aston Villa winger Yannick Bolasie

Former Aston Villa player and club legend Ian Taylor has taken to social networking site Twitter to send message to Yannick Bolasie after he scored a brilliant goal in Villa training today.
Villa are doing very well since Dean Smith took charge at the club, and are undefeated in their last five games, winning four of them.
Smith’s side will face West Brom at the Hawthorns on Friday night in the Championship. They have moved to eighth in the Championship table, and a positive result tonight will provide them a massive boost ahead of the busy fixture schedule.
Bolasie, scored a fantastic goal in the training, and Aston Villa have published a video of it on their social media platform Twitter.
Taylor responded to the tweet by saying “Save it for the matches” tagging Bolasie.
Save it for the matches @YannickBolasie!!! 👀🙈😂😂 #UTV https://t.co/pVJyQoelMg
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) December 7, 2018
Bolasie joined Villa during the summer transfer window on loan from Everton. He initially struggled to get into the first team squad due to fitness issues, and now he has played well in recent matches.
The 29-year-old DR Congo international has scored two goals and provided three assists in 13 appearances (two starts) for Villa in the Championships.