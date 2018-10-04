Ian Taylor reacts to Steve Bruce’s sacking on Twitter

Aston Villa announced the sacking of Steve Bruce last night.
The Championship outfit have made a poor start to the season and the club hierarchy lost their patience with the former Sunderland manager.
It will be interesting to see who they bring in to replace Bruce now.
Aston Villa are 13th in the table right now and the new manager will have to make an instant impact.
The Villans should be challenging for promotion with the players they have and the next appointment will be vital.
The Championship giants cannot afford to make a mistake now. The likes of Henry and Fonseca have been mentioned in the media so far.
Reacting to the news of Steve Bruce’s sacking on Twitter, Ian Taylor explained that it was perhaps the right decision and the club is in need of fresh ideas right now.
Taylor believes that Bruce could not have taken Villa forward anymore. He also praised the former Villa manager for the way he has handled things.
His tweet read:
Not a shock really but after the year SB has had, have total respect for the way he handled things with what he had to go through. But it had got to the point where he couldn’t take the team forward. Fresh ideas needed…… identity and style… #UTV
