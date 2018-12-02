Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa’s win over Middlesbrough

Former Aston Villa star Ian Taylor has reacted to the club’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship.
Taylor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his former side’s performance last night. He revealed that it was a magnificent showing from the away side.
His tweet read:
How good was that??!! Thought we were magnificent! A great away performance from the lads! Another 3 goals and a clean sheet! Massive thanks to the travelling faithful as usual! Get in!! #VTWD pic.twitter.com/s4E2rhJJNy
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) December 1, 2018
Villa picked up a comfortable win against Boro and Dean Smith’s side are now looking to get back into the race for promotion.
They have improved a lot since the departure of Steve Bruce and if they continue to play this way, they could be in the Premier League next season.
Tammy Abraham, James Chester and Glenn Whelan scored the goals for the away side last night.
The home side struggled to keep up with the visitors’ intensity and they were comfortably dispatched.
It will be interesting to see if Villa can put together a winning run now. They are eighth in the table after last night’s win.