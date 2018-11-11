Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa’s win over Derby

11 November, 2018 Aston Villa, Derby County, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up an important win over Derby County this weekend.

Former star Ian Taylor has reacted to Aston Villa’s win on his Twitter account. He also lavished praise on John McGinn for his outstanding display against the Rams.

Ian Taylor’s tweet read:

 

Dean Smith will be delighted with the way his side performed against a quality team and he will be hoping to build on this now.

Aston Villa are now 11th in the league table after that win and their promotion hopes are well and truly alive. They are just six points behind third placed Leeds United.

John McGinn was outstanding for Aston Villa yesterday and the fans will be delighted to see that their summer signing has adapted to life in the Championship with ease.

McGinn has been very impressive for Villa so far and he will be hoping to guide them to the Premier League next season.

 

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com