Ian Taylor reacts to Aston Villa’s win over Derby

Aston Villa picked up an important win over Derby County this weekend.
Former star Ian Taylor has reacted to Aston Villa’s win on his Twitter account. He also lavished praise on John McGinn for his outstanding display against the Rams.
Ian Taylor’s tweet read:
A great win for the boys. That’s a marker of where we want to be. Loved Super @jmcginn7. Another all action display and loved a midfielder getting in the box on the end of things, but all round, a great team performance. Not a bad free kick either @ConorHourihane 😉 #UTV!!
— Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) November 10, 2018
Dean Smith will be delighted with the way his side performed against a quality team and he will be hoping to build on this now.
Aston Villa are now 11th in the league table after that win and their promotion hopes are well and truly alive. They are just six points behind third placed Leeds United.
John McGinn was outstanding for Aston Villa yesterday and the fans will be delighted to see that their summer signing has adapted to life in the Championship with ease.
McGinn has been very impressive for Villa so far and he will be hoping to guide them to the Premier League next season.